UVMMC to relocate two outpatient practices

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Access to skin and eye care should get better, thanks to new plans.

The University of Vermont Medical Center has plans to change its outpatient Dermatology and Ophthalmology practices.

Those are currently found at the hospital’s main campus but are expected to move to the Tilley Drive campus in South Burlington to better optimize staff and resources.

The president of the hospital Stephen Leffler said they received a Certificate of Need from the Green Mountain Care Board to relocate and consolidate services.

Leffler said the project will cost $35M and will address longstanding access challenges to these services.

