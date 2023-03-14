Leaders holds waterfowl hunting season meeting

File Photo
File Photo(KDWP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023
TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - People will be flocking together to talk about a bird hunting season in Vermont and New York.

Vermont and New York state leaders are hosting public meetings on the status of migratory game birds and the bird hunting season.

That’s the hunting season inside the Vermont and Lake Champlain zone in New York and Vermont.

Tuesday’s meeting is from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Ticonderoga. There’s another Thursday in Essex Junction.

Both meetings are in person only.

Information on the proposed hunting season can be found on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.

