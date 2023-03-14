Watch UVM take on Marquette at March Madness on Channel 3 Friday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week you can see UVM’s big dance at March Madness on Channel 3.

The Hoopcats hit the courts at 2:45 p.m. Friday against Marquette University.

That means we won’t have our usual 4 p.m. news that afternoon or Thursday due to March Madness. But we will have team coverage of the game with Melissa Cooney and Michael Dugan in Ohio for us.

Related Stories:

UVM men’s basketball to face Marquette in NCAA tournament

UVM women’s basketball set to face UConn in NCAA tournament

Hoopcats go dancing again!

UVM women’s basketball punches ticket to NCAA tournament

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.