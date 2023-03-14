Watch UVM take on Marquette at March Madness on Channel 3 Friday

Members of the UVM men's basketball team show off the trophy after downing UMass-Lowell to win...
Members of the UVM men's basketball team show off the trophy after downing UMass-Lowell to win the America East title for the second straight year(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week you can see UVM’s big dance at March Madness on Channel 3.

The Hoopcats hit the courts at 2:45 p.m. Friday against Marquette University.

That means we won’t have our usual 4 p.m. news that afternoon or Thursday due to March Madness. But we will have team coverage of the game with Melissa Cooney and Michael Dugan in Ohio for us.

