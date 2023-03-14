Windsor barn destroyed in fire

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Nearly a dozen animals died in a barn fire in Windsor Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at the farm on Hunt Road around 9 a.m. Multiple departments responded after the home’s owner called for help. Crews credit their quick response for knocking down the flames quickly, but the barn was already fully-involved when they arrived on the scene.

“We deployed a couple of lines real quick, hit it with some water. Obviously, there are no hydrants here so we had to get the tankers hooked up to it. They supplied the engine with more water and that is why you see all these trucks to keep the water going,” said Windsor Fire Chief Kevin McAllister.

Ten goats died in the fire -- five adults and five just recently born.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

