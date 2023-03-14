Winter weather postpones some NH town elections

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday is Town Election Day in New Hampshire but the storm has leaders in several towns postponing.

It’s similar to Town Meeting Day in Vermont when local issues are on the ballot for voters to decide.

But the storm may make things difficult or unsafe for people to vote.

Several towns have decided to hold an election on another day, including the Keene School District.

The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s website is tracking postponements.

