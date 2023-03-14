BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Heavy, wet snow will continue to produce slippery roads and power outages through Tuesday night and into the start of the day on Wednesday. A strong nor’easter off the New England coast will spin heavy bands of snow across our region through the overnight hours with additional snow accumulation expected. Snow totals have already added up between five and over twenty inches of snow.

Snow will diminish in coverage and intensity through the overnight Tuesday with snow showers still likely in the central and northern Green Mountains on Wednesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will start the day in the upper 20s, with afternoon highs in the mid 30s. Winds will be gusty as well along the western slopes of the central and southern Green Mountains with gusts possible between 30 and 40mph.

The nor’easter will weaken on Wednesday and drift north and east, away from our region. Thursday will start with some clouds, with breaks of sunshine developing by the afternoon. We’re tracking another storm for the end of the week that will arrive on Friday and continue into the start of the weekend. With temperatures expected to climb into the low to mid 40s, the precipitation will likely be more rain in the valleys, with snow across the higher elevations into Saturday.

