BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone . . . and for all you math geeks - Happy Pi Day (March 14, ie. 3.14)! And we have a Pi Day snowstorm to deal with.

A strong nor’easter will be picking up in intensity throughout the day. Snowfall will be pretty steady today, and it will be the heavy, wet variety. The snow will accumulate the most in our southern counties, especially in the higher elevations, where as much as 10-16″ or more could pile up through Wednesday.

Winds will be picking up today, too, becoming north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. The wind will continue through the night and into the first half of Wednesday.

The combination of heavy, wet snow and strong, gusty winds means there will be widespread power outages today.

The storm will move out Wednesday night. Thursday will feature partly sunny skies.

Then another system will move in for the end of the week and the weekend. It will be warm enough on St. Patrick’s Day on Friday for just rain showers. The rain will mix with a bit of snow Friday night into Saturday, but there will be little snow accumulation.

A few snow showers could linger on Sunday, mainly in the mountains.

Spring officially starts on Monday! The vernal equinox is at 5:24 PM.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to follow the progress of this messy Pi Day snowstorm, and we will keep you updated with the very latest, on-air and online. -Gary

