10-year-old robbed at gunpoint in New Orleans, police say

Police said three people got out of a black SUV while the boy was at a bus stop and demanded his cellphone.
Police said three people got out of a black SUV while the boy was at a bus stop and demanded his cellphone.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - New Orleans police are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was allegedly robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint.

The incident reportedly happened at a bus stop at about 2:40 p.m. on March 14, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police say the boy was at the bus stop when two women and a man got out of a black SUV and demanded his cell phone at gunpoint.

The victim reportedly complied and the unknown suspects fled.

Further information has not been provided at this time.

