AI in the ER: The potential role of chatbots in Vt. hospitals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Industries are figuring out what to do with artificial intelligence and now that includes the medical field.

We spoke with UVM medical center and Rutland Regional Medical Center about the role artificial intelligence plays in healthcare, the pros and cons, and where they see the future headed.

Artificial intelligence isn’t a huge player in healthcare operations right now, but it’s in the forecast.

At UVMMC, infectious disease specialist and medical ethicist Dr. Tim Lahey said the use of AI is in the exploratory phases, but he doesn’t know of an established AI routine currently in use at the hospital.

“But I can think of just a myriad of different examples of new ways people are exploring right now. So I suspect the years ahead are going to take a lot of change,” said Dr. Lahey.

Dr. Lahey said he imagines patients could ask ChatGPT or other A.I. to give an explanation of a conversation in the physicians’ office and help define medical terminology.

“Our clinicians right now are overburdened with documentation requirements. Wouldn’t it be great if the doctor could just have a conversation with the patient and then AI can sort of summarize in writing like a scribe might,” said Dr. Lahey.

Doctors could also use it in the triage setting to make healthcare more efficient.

“We’re gonna have to become even more savvy consumers of healthcare information, even as it gets easier through artificial intelligence. Yeah. I also think that patient privacy is something that we have to be really careful to protect with as you can imagine that this is the perfect information gathering machine and may not be the perfect information protecting machine,” said Dr. Lahey.

But Dr. Lahey said users will have to proceed with caution the same way they would with googling information.

At Rutland Regional, Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Rick Hildebrant said he hasn’t heard of his colleagues using it in a meaningful way but has heard of it being used elsewhere for tasks like a prior authorization letter, which deems care necessary.

He notes that implementing AI in full force would take a lot of work re-personalizing the hospital technology that already exists. but he says it could be a great tool to get a faster and more accurate diagnosis.

“A.I. could help in those areas to hey, we know you know the system can know you’re treating pneumonia. They know your culture information is what organisms you’re trying to treat or whether you don’t know that and can say hey, you ordered you know this antibiotic, but based on the patient’s kidney function, it should be this dose. What do you think about that?” said Dr. Hildebrant

But like Dr. Lahey, Dr. Hildebrant cautions A.I. can’t take the place of a doctor.

“It’s nothing more than a tool and it’s not a replacement for going to see your doctor when you have a medical problem and we’re not even close to you know, that level of thing and that’s where it can be dangerous,” said Dr. Hildebrant.

Dr. Lahey emphasizes that the pandemic has taught the healthcare field a lot about virtual medicine in recent years. He said in some ways it’s great, but it’s also been made abundantly clear how important human interaction with their physician is too, especially when it comes to getting a specific diagnosis.

