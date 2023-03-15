An innovative drug-treatment program encourages sobriety with an incentive: Cash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 60 people are now enrolled in a six-month, cash-incentive program that many studies have shown is effective in treating cocaine and methamphetamine addictions.

The Burlington experiment, run by the group Vermonters for Criminal Justice Reform, pays participants even if they test positive for the target drug, fentanyl. All they have to do is show up to the nonprofit’s downtown offices once a week. The protocol, believed to be the most tolerant in the nation, is an attempt to reach people who aren’t ready to stop using but who could benefit from weekly check-ins with counselors.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Colin Flanders, who reported on the program in this week’s issue.

