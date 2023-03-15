BCA exhibit explores roles of AI in art

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Artificial intelligence can be a polarizing topic. While some see it as a tool, others worry it will overtake human creativity and ability. A new Burlington City Arts exhibit explores how humans and AI can work together.

BCA is displaying the work of eight artists who used artificial intelligence as a tool to create art.

Elissa Borden spoke with guest curator Chris Thompson about what to expect.

There are upcoming presentations later this month and in April where experts will speak further about ethical implications and other topics.

