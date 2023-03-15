Berlin inks agreement with homeless hotel over EMS costs

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Housing homeless people in hotels around Vermont has put a strain on emergency services. Now, one town has worked out a deal to offset the impact of all of those calls to the police.

“The level of calls that we’ve had to respond to over there has been a real burden on the town that they really hadn’t anticipated,” said Berlin Police Chief James Pontbriand.

He says his department responds to the Hilltop Inn for drug-related issues, citizen disputes, thefts, assaults, and more.

Data from the department shows in 2021 police responded to more than 600 calls for service just to that motel. In 2022, the number increased to 880 calls. And that does not include fire or EMS response.

Chief Pontbriand says it has created a strain on resources. “Before the hotel program came into existence, our calls were split between dealing with the commercial district in Berlin and the residential population. But with the introduction of the hotel, it really increased our call volume and levels of response, specifically to that one area,” he said.

The new agreement between the town of Berlin and the Hilltop Inn would require the hotel to pay a $70-an-hour fee to emergency services that respond when called. It also includes installing more security cameras, staff rounds within the hotel every hour, and an updated guest policy.

“Anything that will take and defray costs, especially since they were using so many services. I think the selectboard was unanimous in approving of it,” said Berlin Selectboard Chair Bradley Towne.

The Hilltop Inn serves as one of 82 homeless hotels in the state. The program currently serves more than 1,700 people statewide.

The agreement also requires stakeholders from the town and hotel to meet weekly to discuss how things are going.

During a conference call Wednesday, hotel management spoke of recent successes.

Chief Pontbriand says their call volume has also dropped significantly since the start of the month. But he cautions that the agreement is only temporary. “If something really significant like a major crime happens over there or there’s a pattern of serious significant crimes happening over there, that would probably put a pause button on this agreement,” he said.

