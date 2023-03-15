BETA Technologies introduces new all-electric airplane

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington-based aerospace company BETA Technologies announces it’s adding a new plane to its fleet.

BETA is now offering its customers two all-electric aircraft models: the flagship vertical takeoff and landing ALIA-250 eVTOL design and the new fixed-wing CX300 eCTOL design.

The company says clients across the cargo, medical, defense, and passenger sectors have already placed orders for the CX300. That includes United Therapeutics, Bristow, and Air New Zealand.

BETA leaders say they’ve been flying the CX300 prototype for a few years now, and the goal is to get it FAA certified and delivered to customers by 2025. That’s also when leaders anticipate ALIA will get the green light.

The company says manufacturing will get off the ground at the new South Burlington production facility this summer.

“We continue to progress our ALIA eVTOL design through certification, in harmony with the eCTOL program,” said BETA Technologies Founder and CEO Kyle Clark. “The two aircraft are common in their design, allowing us to economize validation of our high performance solutions. With the eCTOL aircraft launch we have further de-risked our path to commercialization and concurrently provide lower cost, more utility and optionality to operators. This has given us the confidence to industrialize and invest heavily in production at scale over the last year.”

