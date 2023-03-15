Burlington residents make the best of the snow

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite Tuesday’s constant snowfall, people, including myself, were out having fun. This heavy wet snow has some pros and cons, but we live in Vermont and people have adapted.

As the storm draws towards a close, people in Burlington, like John Olmsted, are starting to clean up. “It’s a force of nature,” Olmsted said. I kind of feel like Sisyphus because I know I’m going to clear this and the plow is going to push snow right up in my driveway again”

But Olmsted isn’t alone in his efforts. Like him, many others are shoveling out.

“I love the snow,” said Burlington resident Michael Fisher. “It’s heavy and wet, but I’m a big fan of the snow, so I’m happy to see it.”

“I’m happy to see the snow,” said resident Abby Paige. “I found the beginning of winter a little bit stressful without the snow, so the more the merrier.”

While the work is still underway for some, others are enjoying the fun that comes with the wet pack.

“It’s really fun today, it’s like snowball snow and it’s perfect for forts,” said Parker.

“It’s an excellent day to be walking the dog,” Fisher continued. “The dogs love the snow.”

“Wave fun out there. Drive safe,” Olmsted said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.