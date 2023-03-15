Burlington residents make the best of the snow

By Rachel Mann
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite Tuesday’s constant snowfall, people, including myself, were out having fun. This heavy wet snow has some pros and cons, but we live in Vermont and people have adapted.

As the storm draws towards a close, people in Burlington, like John Olmsted, are starting to clean up. “It’s a force of nature,” Olmsted said. I kind of feel like Sisyphus because I know I’m going to clear this and the plow is going to push snow right up in my driveway again”

But Olmsted isn’t alone in his efforts. Like him, many others are shoveling out.

“I love the snow,” said Burlington resident Michael Fisher. “It’s heavy and wet, but I’m a big fan of the snow, so I’m happy to see it.”

“I’m happy to see the snow,” said resident Abby Paige. “I found the beginning of winter a little bit stressful without the snow, so the more the merrier.”

While the work is still underway for some, others are enjoying the fun that comes with the wet pack.

“It’s really fun today, it’s like snowball snow and it’s perfect for forts,” said Parker.

“It’s an excellent day to be walking the dog,” Fisher continued. “The dogs love the snow.”

“Wave fun out there. Drive safe,” Olmsted said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A private religious school has been banned from all state-run activities and athletics with...
School banned from Vt. activities after forfeiting game to team with transgender athlete
VTrans plow in South Burlington Tuesday morning.
Nor’easter brings heavy snow, power outages across region
Police are investigating the death of an inmate at a Vermont prison. - File photo
Police investigating death of Vermont inmate
Crews in Burlington cleared out more homeless encampments in the city in recent days.
Burlington clears out homeless encampments near vacant buildings
The University of Vermont Medical Center has plans to change its outpatient Dermatology and...
UVM Medical Center to relocate 2 outpatient practices

Latest News

Snow
Vermonters enjoying the fresh snow around the region
Beta Technologies
BETA Technologies introduces new all-electric airplane
BETA is now offering its customers two all-electric aircraft models: the flagship vertical...
BETA Technologies introduces new all-electric airplane
Lynda Shannon Bluestein, smiles during an interview in the living room of her home, Feb. 28,...
Conn. woman 1st non-Vermonter granted medical aid-in-dying right