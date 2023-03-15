Driverless Amish buggy travels two miles before crashing

An Amish buggy without a driver to control the horses went about two miles before crashing into other vehicles on the road.
By 7 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY/Gray News) – An Amish buggy without a driver to control the horses went about two miles before crashing into other vehicles on the road.

Police said Joseph Zook parked his buggy at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Watertown, New York.

While Zook was inside, officials said the two horses became free and pulled the buggy onto the street and crashed into a couple of vehicles. It’s unclear how the horses got loose.

“I saw in my mirror two horses coming full speed, and I’m thinking Amish people know what they’re doing. They’re going to stop and then I’m hit, but I’m fine,” said Sheyenne Webber, whose vehicle was hit.

“They’re saying the horses are fine. This is crazy, like, you know, when does this happen?”

The two horses were injured, and a member of the Amish community retrieved them to take them to a farm. It appeared the animals were not seriously hurt.

No people were injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A private religious school has been banned from all state-run activities and athletics with...
School banned from Vt. activities after forfeiting game to team with transgender athlete
VTrans plow in South Burlington Tuesday morning.
Nor’easter brings heavy snow, power outages across region
Police are investigating the death of an inmate at a Vermont prison. - File photo
Police investigating death of Vermont inmate
Crews in Burlington cleared out more homeless encampments in the city in recent days.
Burlington clears out homeless encampments near vacant buildings
The University of Vermont Medical Center has plans to change its outpatient Dermatology and...
UVM Medical Center to relocate 2 outpatient practices

Latest News

A federal judge is weighing a lawsuit from Christian conservatives aimed at overturning the...
Abortion pill challenge goes before judge in Texas
FILE - This Jan. 23, 2019 file, booking photo released by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office...
Florida man guilty in 2019 fatal shooting of 5 women at bank
Jeffrey Leduc
Man charged in serial car thefts sought by Burlington Police
Bobby Caldwell performs onstage at the 2013 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on Friday,...
Bobby Caldwell, ‘What You Won’t Do For Love’ singer, dies at age 71