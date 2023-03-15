Gov. Sununu calls for border patrol changes

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire’s governor is directly asking the Secretary of Homeland Security to let Granite State officers partner with federal agents at the border.

Chris Sununu wrote a letter to Alejandro Mayorkas explaining how repeated attempts to help have been rejected.

The governor said there’s a ban on customized agreements between state law enforcement and federal agents, and he wants that lifted.

This comes as more people cross the border illegally, and one man died in February.

Additionally, Sununu would like additional funding for local, routine patrols and all-terrain vehicles.

