Groundbreaking and Goodbye: Demolition starts at Burlington High School

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Demolition begins on the old Burlington High School building.

The school district announced a groundbreaking and goodbye event being held Wednesday afternoon.

The building shut down over concerns of PCB contamination and students were moved to the old Macy’s building downtown.

Organizers said the abatement and demolition team is getting ready to begin the work of marking hazardous materials for removal and preparing the campus for demolition.

The demolition is to clear the way for the new school.

Related Stories:

Burlington educators sue, claim PCB contamination at high school made them sick

School board discusses $200M plan for new Burlington High School

Vt. health officials present school PCB testing protocols to lawmakers

Vermont rolls out PCB school mitigation program

Burlington school officials to consider recommendations on reoccupying high school

Burlington School Board takes up new PCB guidance

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A private religious school has been banned from all state-run activities and athletics with...
School banned from Vt. activities after forfeiting game to team with transgender athlete
VTrans plow in South Burlington Tuesday morning.
Nor’easter brings heavy snow, power outages across region
Police are investigating the death of an inmate at a Vermont prison. - File photo
Police investigating death of Vermont inmate
Crews in Burlington cleared out more homeless encampments in the city in recent days.
Burlington clears out homeless encampments near vacant buildings
The University of Vermont Medical Center has plans to change its outpatient Dermatology and...
UVM Medical Center to relocate 2 outpatient practices

Latest News

File Photo
AI in the ER: The potential role of chatbots in Vt. hospitals
Burlington residents brave the snow
Burlington residents make the best of the snow
Snow
Vermonters enjoying the fresh snow around the region
Beta Technologies
BETA Technologies introduces new all-electric airplane