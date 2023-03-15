Groundbreaking and Goodbye: Demolition starts at Burlington High School

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Demolition begins on the old Burlington High School building.

The school district announced a groundbreaking and goodbye event being held Wednesday afternoon.

The building shut down over concerns of PCB contamination and students were moved to the old Macy’s building downtown.

Organizers said the abatement and demolition team is getting ready to begin the work of marking hazardous materials for removal and preparing the campus for demolition.

The demolition is to clear the way for the new school.

Related Stories:

Burlington educators sue, claim PCB contamination at high school made them sick

School board discusses $200M plan for new Burlington High School

Vt. health officials present school PCB testing protocols to lawmakers

Vermont rolls out PCB school mitigation program

Burlington school officials to consider recommendations on reoccupying high school

Burlington School Board takes up new PCB guidance

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.