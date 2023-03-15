Lawmakers try to guarantee federal right to abortion

Senators from Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire are trying to guarantee the right to a federal abortion.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senators from Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire are trying to guarantee the right to a federal abortion.

49 democratic and independent senators signed onto the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2023.

Despite the momentum, the bill will likely have a tough time getting to the President’s desk given the republican controlled House.

It comes after the Supreme Court’s ruling repealed Roe v. Wade and eliminated a constitutional right to abortion in all states.

That caused more than a dozen states to implement restrictions on access.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch said, “Congress has to act and put that choice back in the hands of women. We must pass the Women’s Health Protection Act and restore abortion rights nationwide.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A private religious school has been banned from all state-run activities and athletics with...
School banned from Vt. activities after forfeiting game to team with transgender athlete
VTrans plow in South Burlington Tuesday morning.
Nor’easter brings heavy snow, power outages across region
Police are investigating the death of an inmate at a Vermont prison. - File photo
Police investigating death of Vermont inmate
Crews in Burlington cleared out more homeless encampments in the city in recent days.
Burlington clears out homeless encampments near vacant buildings
The University of Vermont Medical Center has plans to change its outpatient Dermatology and...
UVM Medical Center to relocate 2 outpatient practices

Latest News

Zoey is the newest employee in the New Hampshire Department of Corrections and she’s the...
NH Department of Corrections welcomes comfort dog
New Hampshire’s governor is directly asking the Secretary of Homeland Security to let Granite...
Gov. Sununu calls for border patrol changes
File Photo
Gov. Sununu calls for border patrol changes
Zoey is the newest employee in the New Hampshire Department of Corrections and she’s the...
NH Department of Corrections welcomes comfort dog
Senators from Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire are trying to guarantee the right to a...
Lawmakers try to guarantee federal right to abortion