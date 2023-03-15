Lawmakers try to guarantee federal right to abortion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senators from Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire are trying to guarantee the right to a federal abortion.

49 democratic and independent senators signed onto the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2023.

Despite the momentum, the bill will likely have a tough time getting to the President’s desk given the republican controlled House.

It comes after the Supreme Court’s ruling repealed Roe v. Wade and eliminated a constitutional right to abortion in all states.

That caused more than a dozen states to implement restrictions on access.

Vermont Senator Peter Welch said, “Congress has to act and put that choice back in the hands of women. We must pass the Women’s Health Protection Act and restore abortion rights nationwide.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.