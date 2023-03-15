Local lawmaker responds to EPA PFAS proposal

U.S. environmental regulators have proposed new rules for drinking water and a New England advocacy group said, it’s about time.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - U.S. environmental regulators have proposed new rules for drinking water and a New England advocacy group said, it’s about time.

PFAS have been linked to a variety of severe health problems.

The EPA is now proposing new rules that would regulate six toxic PFAS chemicals in drinking water.

They would require water utilities to clean any detectable level out of their systems.

But the Conservation Law Foundation is not impressed. The president of the group said, “Applause should be muted. The federal government dithered on this issue for decades, as a generation of children drank unsafe water, and EPA did so even as many states acted more urgently to adopt more protective standards.”

Meanwhile New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan said this proposal is something she’s been working toward.

Hassan said Granite Staters know all too well the dangers of PFAS chemicals and that the new proposed rule creates quote “Strong, enforceable drinking water limits for PFAS, and is an important step forward in ensuring that every household has access to clean, safe, and reliable drinking water.”

