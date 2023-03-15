Major housing bill moves forward in Vt. Senate

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A major bill to streamline zoning and encourage the construction of new housing in Vermont moved forward in the Senate Wednesday.

There’s a flurry of activity in legislative committees this week as lawmakers try to get their bills approved before the crossover deadline. And on Wednesday, there were big changes to Senate Bill 100, one of the most comprehensive housing bills in years.

“With its signature statewide land use zoning law, Act 250, and how it contributes to the support -- or lack thereof -- of housing development,” said Vermont Housing Commissioner Josh Hanford.

Many developers contend the 53-year-old zoning law is a barrier to building housing and increases costs and risks associated with construction. The Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee Wednesday voted to raise the threshold in which Act 250 review is triggered in downtown areas from projects containing 10 units or more -- to 25 units. Act 250 would be applied when developers want to build more than 25 units within a file-mile radius in a five-year period.

“I don’t think that 25 units of housing within five years within five miles is extreme or will damage what we love about Vermont. We need the housing for people,” Hanford said.

The changes softening Act 250 in downtowns would only last until 2026, a change that earned the support of environmental groups. “The Natural Resource and Energy Committee narrowed many of those issues in a fairly significant way that helped to address our concerns,” said Brian Shupe with the Vermont Natural Resources Council. But he says he remains concerned with proposed rules that streamline local zoning regulations. “We need to make sure some of the communities that planned for natural resource conservation aren’t compromised by the zoning regulations in the bill.”

Senate Bill 100 also takes aim at building and energy codes that are out of compliance and sets up a working group to explore what state enforcement should look like. And it earmarks millions in subsidies to spur development. There’s some $20 million for a program for property managers to rehab older apartments, $20 million to incentivize single-family homes -- the so-called missing middle -- and $25 million for grants to fix up mobile homes and farmworker housing.

Negotiations over housing and land use reform come at a challenging time for housing and affordability in Vermont.

The statewide vacancy rate stands at around 2 percent, driven by a complex web of pressures including decades of underbuilding, homebuyers from out of state, and the emergence of short-term rentals.

Senate Bill 100 is making a stop in the Senate Appropriations Committee before it is set for a full Senate vote this week.

