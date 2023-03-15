NH Department of Corrections welcomes comfort dog

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Zoey is the newest employee in the New Hampshire Department of Corrections and she’s the perfect pup for prison.

Corrections leaders said the young lab mix rescue dog was found emaciated and tied up outside of a grocery store.

Since being rescued, she graduated from a program certifying her as a comfort dog.

Her job will be to make regular visits to each of the Department of Corrections’ facilities.

The commissioner said corrections staff work in a high-stress environment and Zoey will help them manage anxiety.

