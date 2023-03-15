NH Department of Corrections welcomes comfort dog

Zoey is the newest employee in the New Hampshire Department of Corrections and she’s the perfect pup for prison.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Corrections leaders said the young lab mix rescue dog was found emaciated and tied up outside of a grocery store.

Since being rescued, she graduated from a program certifying her as a comfort dog.

Her job will be to make regular visits to each of the Department of Corrections’ facilities.

The commissioner said corrections staff work in a high-stress environment and Zoey will help them manage anxiety.

