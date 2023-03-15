Police arrest suspect in Rutland homicide

Trayvon Kisling
Trayvon Kisling(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) — Vermont authorities have arrested a New York man in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland last November.

The Vermont State Police say they arrested Trayvon Kisling, 18, of Staten Island, in Brandon Wednesday as he waited in a car outside a gas station.

Police say Kisling was involved in the targetted killing of Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, last November near State Street and Cleveland Avenue. Naranjo was behind the wheel when was shot in the torso and crashed his car.

Police say they obtained an arrest warrant for Kisling and that investigators learned earlier this month that he was likely in Vermont. He faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree aggravated domestic assault, and obstruction of justice. He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Rutland.

Related Stories:

Police ID victim in Rutland fatal shooting

Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A private religious school has been banned from all state-run activities and athletics with...
School banned from Vt. activities after forfeiting game to team with transgender athlete
VTrans plow in South Burlington Tuesday morning.
Nor’easter brings heavy snow, power outages across region
Police are investigating the death of an inmate at a Vermont prison. - File photo
Police investigating death of Vermont inmate
Lynda Shannon Bluestein, smiles during an interview in the living room of her home, Feb. 28,...
Conn. woman 1st non-Vermonter granted medical aid-in-dying right
Crews in Burlington cleared out more homeless encampments in the city in recent days.
Burlington clears out homeless encampments near vacant buildings

Latest News

Winooski woman sentenced for trafficking meth, cocaine
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany has become the latest diocese in New York to seek...
NY diocese facing flood of lawsuits files for bankruptcy
Police are investigating a break-in at the South Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Building.
Town of Plattsburgh rec building damaged in break-in
Mad River Glen/Courtesy: Dennis Erickson
Storm brings winter-lovers a welcome reprieve