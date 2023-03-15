Police arrest suspect in Rutland homicide

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) — Vermont authorities have arrested a New York man in connection with a fatal shooting in Rutland last November.

The Vermont State Police say they arrested Trayvon Kisling, 18, of Staten Island, in Brandon Wednesday as he waited in a car outside a gas station.

Police say Kisling was involved in the targetted killing of Jonathan Naranjo, 26, of Brooklyn, New York, last November near State Street and Cleveland Avenue. Naranjo was behind the wheel when was shot in the torso and crashed his car.

Police say they obtained an arrest warrant for Kisling and that investigators learned earlier this month that he was likely in Vermont. He faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree aggravated domestic assault, and obstruction of justice. He was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Rutland.

Related Stories:

Police ID victim in Rutland fatal shooting

Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.