Town of Plattsburgh rec building damaged in break-in

PLATTSBURGH TOWN, N.Y.(WCAX) - Plattsburgh Town officials say a break-in at the South Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Building overnight caused significant damage.

Officials say the break-in at the Broderick Road facility was discovered by staff Wednesday morning and that in addition to other damage, someone appeared to have tried to light things on fire inside.

Those who saw anything are being asked to contact the New York State Police at 518-563-3761.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.