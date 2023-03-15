Vermonters dig out from nor’easter as power outages linger

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People across our region are digging out after a powerful snowstorm dumped several feet of snow in many areas.

Power outages and snow-covered roads led to more than 200 school closings or delays in our region on Wednesday. Most schools postponed the start of school by two hours.

Power crews continue to work around the clock to get the lights back on for homes and businesses still without electricity. More than 25,000 customers in our region were still in the dark at noontime, most of them in southern Vermont in Windham, Windsor and Bennington counties.

Click here for the latest forecast from the WCAX Weather Team.

SHELTERS OPEN

If you need a place to stay warm, two shelters are open.

One is at Brattleboro High School at 131 Fairground Road in Brattleboro and the other is at Chroma Technology at 10 Imtec Lane in Bellows Falls.

You can also call 211 if you need help.

PARKING BANS

Winter parking bans are in effect in Burlington and Winooski.

The city of Burlington says nearly 30 employees with Public Works are clearing the streets and sidewalks. You can park in city-owned garages for free. Click here for more details.

In Winooski, the overnight parking ban will continue until 7 a.m.

Cars left on city streets will be towed at the owner’s expense.

NORTHEAST DIGS OUT

It’s not just our region cleaning up Wednesday. People all across the Northeast are still digging out, with the storm prompting hundreds of school closings and leaving thousands without power.

During the worst of the storm, more than 2,000 flights were canceled in the region, many of them at Boston Logan International Airport.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.