Vermonters dig out from nor’easter as power outages linger

Power crews continue to work around the clock to get the lights back on after heavy, wet snow...
Power crews continue to work around the clock to get the lights back on after heavy, wet snow took down trees and lines across the region.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People across our region are digging out after a powerful snowstorm dumped several feet of snow in many areas.

Power outages and snow-covered roads led to more than 200 school closings or delays in our region on Wednesday. Most schools postponed the start of school by two hours.

Power crews continue to work around the clock to get the lights back on for homes and businesses still without electricity. More than 25,000 customers in our region were still in the dark at noontime, most of them in southern Vermont in Windham, Windsor and Bennington counties.

Click here for the latest forecast from the WCAX Weather Team.

SHELTERS OPEN

If you need a place to stay warm, two shelters are open.

One is at Brattleboro High School at 131 Fairground Road in Brattleboro and the other is at Chroma Technology at 10 Imtec Lane in Bellows Falls.

You can also call 211 if you need help.

PARKING BANS

Winter parking bans are in effect in Burlington and Winooski.

The city of Burlington says nearly 30 employees with Public Works are clearing the streets and sidewalks. You can park in city-owned garages for free. Click here for more details.

In Winooski, the overnight parking ban will continue until 7 a.m.

Cars left on city streets will be towed at the owner’s expense.

NORTHEAST DIGS OUT

It’s not just our region cleaning up Wednesday. People all across the Northeast are still digging out, with the storm prompting hundreds of school closings and leaving thousands without power.

During the worst of the storm, more than 2,000 flights were canceled in the region, many of them at Boston Logan International Airport.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A private religious school has been banned from all state-run activities and athletics with...
School banned from Vt. activities after forfeiting game to team with transgender athlete
VTrans plow in South Burlington Tuesday morning.
Nor’easter brings heavy snow, power outages across region
Police are investigating the death of an inmate at a Vermont prison. - File photo
Police investigating death of Vermont inmate
Lynda Shannon Bluestein, smiles during an interview in the living room of her home, Feb. 28,...
Conn. woman 1st non-Vermonter granted medical aid-in-dying right
Crews in Burlington cleared out more homeless encampments in the city in recent days.
Burlington clears out homeless encampments near vacant buildings

Latest News

Jeffrey Leduc
Man charged in serial car thefts sought by Burlington Police
Zoey is the newest employee in the New Hampshire Department of Corrections and she’s the...
NH Department of Corrections welcomes comfort dog
New Hampshire’s governor is directly asking the Secretary of Homeland Security to let Granite...
Gov. Sununu calls for border patrol changes
New Hampshire’s governor is directly asking the secretary of Homeland Security to let Granite...
Gov. Sununu calls for border patrol changes