Vt. lawmakers honor senior athletes who took part in national competition

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are applauding Vermont senior athletes after a national competition.

Some 44 athletes from across Vermont participated in the National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last summer.

The games allow older Americans to compete in swimming, cycling, track and field, and other events.

Wednesday, the athletes gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier to show off their hard-earned hardware.

Lawmakers honored them with a resolution and they met with Gov. Phil Scott.

Out of more than 12,000 participants from across the country, Flo Meiler came home with the most medals-- five gold, four silver and one bronze.

“I try to get other athletes involved because I say it’s never too late. If I can take up track at 60 years old, anyone can,” Meiler said.

She said the senior games are a way for seniors to build community and friends, and to stay active.

