Vt. rural substance use disorder treatment strategy going national

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A University of Vermont program is helping people in rural areas access treatment for substance use disorder.

The Vermont Center on Rural Addiction’s Clinician Office Hours program is now available to rural clinicians around the country. The free program helps local doctors who have limited expertise in treating mental health and substance use disorder to do weekly one-hour consultation sessions with the center’s experts. Doctors can help make recommendations on treatment plans tailored to the patient.

“There are very few specialists available of any kind -- but also of substance use disorder treatment -- and so we have expertise at UVM and we want to make that expertise available to people in rural areas who are really asking for mentoring and consultation with physicians with expertise,” said the program’s Gail Rose.

They got the idea to do this after a needs assessment found 65% of rural practitioners said they needed help working with patients with substance use disorder and that consulting with experts was a high priority.

