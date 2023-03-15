Winooski woman sentenced for trafficking meth, cocaine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winooski woman will serve over three years in federal prison after being sentenced Wednesday for selling drugs.

Federal authorities say Julie Overfield, 63, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and methamphetamine. According to court records, the Winooski Police and DEA agents began investigating Overfield in February of 2022. They say she sold drugs two times to a confidential informant and that she was arrested the next month after a search of her home resulted in the seizure of drugs and $4,341 of cash.

In addition to the 40-month sentence, she is serving a concurrent 24-month sentence for violating terms of supervised release following a meth conviction in Arizona.

