Winooski woman sentenced for trafficking meth, cocaine

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winooski woman will serve over three years in federal prison after being sentenced Wednesday for selling drugs.

Federal authorities say Julie Overfield, 63, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and methamphetamine.  According to court records, the Winooski Police and DEA agents began investigating Overfield in February of 2022. They say she sold drugs two times to a confidential informant and that she was arrested the next month after a search of her home resulted in the seizure of drugs and $4,341 of cash.

In addition to the 40-month sentence, she is serving a concurrent 24-month sentence for violating terms of supervised release following a meth conviction in Arizona.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A private religious school has been banned from all state-run activities and athletics with...
School banned from Vt. activities after forfeiting game to team with transgender athlete
VTrans plow in South Burlington Tuesday morning.
Nor’easter brings heavy snow, power outages across region
Police are investigating the death of an inmate at a Vermont prison. - File photo
Police investigating death of Vermont inmate
Lynda Shannon Bluestein, smiles during an interview in the living room of her home, Feb. 28,...
Conn. woman 1st non-Vermonter granted medical aid-in-dying right
Crews in Burlington cleared out more homeless encampments in the city in recent days.
Burlington clears out homeless encampments near vacant buildings

Latest News

Trayvon Kisling
Police arrest suspect in Rutland homicide
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany has become the latest diocese in New York to seek...
NY diocese facing flood of lawsuits files for bankruptcy
Police are investigating a break-in at the South Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Building.
Town of Plattsburgh rec building damaged in break-in
Mad River Glen/Courtesy: Dennis Erickson
Storm brings winter-lovers a welcome reprieve