BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The heavy snow has finally ended with some areas in our region picking up over three feet of snow. Our weather will remain a bit unsettled heading through the end of the week with a mix of rain and snow as temperatures warm up into the low 40s. Any remaining snow showers will end by midnight on Wednesday as skies become partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid to upper teens and low 20s.

We’ll start out Thursday with partly sunny skies, but clouds will thicken up during the afternoon, mainly in our northern areas as a weak system moves in. Plan on a few mountain snow showers with minimal accumulation by late in the day as skies remain mostly cloudy through the evening and overnight hours. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Warmer, more seasonable temperatures continue into the end of the week. Highs on Friday and Saturday will reach the upper 30s and low 40s. Another weather system arrives in the region on Friday with more widespread precipitation, which will bring mainly rain to the region with snow showers possible across the higher elevations. Any lingering rain and snow showers will come to an end on Saturday morning with mostly cloudy skies to start the weekend.

Temperatures will be briefly colder on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 30s. Spring arrives on Monday and the weather is expected to brighten up for most of the week ahead. Skies will be partly sunny through the middle of next week as dry skies continue into Wednesday. Temperatures will be close to seasonable levels with highs in the low to mid 40s.

