BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! The powerful Nor’easter that dumped several FEET of snow on many of us is still going at it. The steady snow will be tapering off to snow showers today, especially in the higher elevations as the storm system slowly drifts off to the east. Another dusting to a couple of inches of snow will accumulate, with a bit more in the northern Green Mountains. The storm will be out of here tonight and clouds will be breaking up.

Thursday will start with some sunshine, but as another system comes at us from the west, there may be a few snow/rain showers late afternoon through the evening hours.

That next system will catch up to us on Friday, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. With a little warmer air in place, what we get out of this system will be mainly rain showers, but there could be some snowflakes in the higher elevations. Those rain/snow showers will persist through Friday night and into the start of the weekend on Saturday (the LAST weekend of winter!). We will get some sunshine back for Sunday, but there is still a chance for a few mountain snow showers.

Spring begins on Monday, officially at 5:24 PM with the occurrence of the vernal equinox. And it will be springlike with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s. Tuesday is looking much the same.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to track this major winter storm today, and we will keep you updated with any last minute changes to the forecast.

Take it easy cleaning up that heavy, wet snow! -Gary

