Brush burning ban starts in New York

The annual spring ban on residential brush burning in New York beings Thursday. It runs through May 14th.
Mar. 16, 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The annual spring ban on residential brush burning in New York beings Thursday. It runs through May 14th.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has enforced the ban on residential brush burning SINCE 2009.

The goal is to prevent wildfires and protect communities when it’s dry.

The commissioner says open burning of debris is the single-largest cause of spring wildfires in New York State.

Backyard fire pits and campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed, as are small cooking fires.

Only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated, or unpainted wood can be burned.

