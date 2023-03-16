Companion bills in Montpelier highlight uses of psilocybin as therapy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Companion bills related to studying psilocybin mushrooms and their use are sitting in both chambers in the Vermont Statehouse. Psilocybin is a hallucinogenic chemical obtained from certain types of fresh and dried mushrooms.

Chittenden County State Senator Martine Gulick and Caledonia County House Rep. Chip Troiano submitted the legislation.

The goal is to make findings regarding the therapeutic benefits, decriminalize, and establish a working group to eventually permit healthcare providers to administer psychedelics in a therapeutic setting.

It comes after decades of research showing promising results in treating PTSD and depression and even helping opioid addiction.

Senator Gulick said it’s time for a new solution in the face of what leaders call a mental health crisis in Vermont.

“To me, when I hear the word crisis, it says that it is time to do something different time to look outside of the box, and to try to solve problems in creative and new ways,” said Sen. Martine Gulick

The legislation is not likely to pass this session but Senator Gulick does plan to present it in front of the Senate Health and Wellness committee in the next few weeks. Connecticut, Colorado, and Oregon recently have relaxed laws or policies regarding the possession and use of psilocybin.

