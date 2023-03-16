Essex County, NY, cancels storm emergency

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Essex County, New York, is in the process of canceling its state of emergency following this week’s snowstorm.

The state of emergency went into effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday as the nor’easter was rolling in. Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland says they conducted a damage assessment and everything is fine.

He says in situations like this, their number one concern is their emergency communication systems, which rely on towers perched atop remote mountains.

Related Stories:

Winter weather postpones some NH town elections

Nor’easter brings heavy snow, power outages across region

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Leduc
Man charged in serial car thefts sought by Burlington Police
Trayvon Kisling
Police arrest suspect in Rutland homicide
A 6-year-old girl is recovering after being trapped by a falling tree in New Hampshire during a...
Child gets trapped under tree downed by winter storm
Burlington's mayor and school district officials Wednesday held a ceremonial ground breaking...
Groundbreaking and Goodbye: Demolition starts at Burlington High School
An Amish buggy without a driver to control the horses went about two miles before crashing into...
Driverless Amish buggy travels two miles before crashing

Latest News

File image
NY man charged with hitting school bus
File photo
NH gets disaster declaration following December storm
Feedback on broadband is crucial in planning programs to build out broadband in Vermont.
Officials ask for public input on broadband spending
Green Mountain Union High School’s mascot name is the “Chieftain.” In October 2021, the Native...
Green Mountain Union HS’s ‘Chieftain’ name up for debate at meeting