Essex County, NY, cancels storm emergency

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Essex County, New York, is in the process of canceling its state of emergency following this week’s snowstorm.

The state of emergency went into effect at 1 p.m. Tuesday as the nor’easter was rolling in. Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland says they conducted a damage assessment and everything is fine.

He says in situations like this, their number one concern is their emergency communication systems, which rely on towers perched atop remote mountains.

