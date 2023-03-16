Former Vermont teacher charged with lewd behavior with student

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a former Essex-Westford School District teacher faces charges for a nearly decade-old allegation of lewd behavior with a student.

Essex Police say they began investigating the allegations after the victim -- who was 10 at the time -- came forward. She accused Joseph White, 54 of Winooski, of inappropriate physical contact while at school during the 2014-15 school year.  

White was issued a citation to appear in court on May 9th for charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

