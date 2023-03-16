NH gets disaster declaration following December storm

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — President Joe Biden approved a federal disaster declaration for New Hampshire following damage caused by a severe storm and flooding that happened around Christmas, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.

Funding is available to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storm in Belknap, Carroll, Coos and Grafton counties, FEMA said in a news release Wednesday.

Funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

The storm damaged communities from Dec. 22-25. A combination of heavy snow and high winds downed trees and power lines, causing numerous power outages.

Gov. Chris Sununu said a FEMA preliminary damage assessment totaled $3.1 million.

“This disaster declaration will afford communities affected by the storm the opportunity to rebuild and recuperate costs incurred fixing the damages,” he said in a statement. “The state will continue to work with officials in all four counties to utilize these relief dollars as efficiently and expeditiously as possible.”

