Officials ask for public input on broadband spending

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Feedback on broadband is crucial in planning programs to build out broadband in Vermont.

The Vermont Community Broadband Board is looking for your input as the state is getting federal grants to address digital equity.

Vermont will get a piece of the nearly $2.7B available to help schools, libraries, nonprofits, and others get connected.

Broadband leaders are looking for Vermonters’ help to get the money where it’s needed the most. Comments are welcome until May 1.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.