Paxlovid not linked to COVID rebound, FDA says

The FDA says Paxlovid is not linked to Covid-19 rebound ahead of a meeting to consider the...
The FDA says Paxlovid is not linked to Covid-19 rebound ahead of a meeting to consider the drug's full approval.(CNN, Pfizer via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Advisers for the Food and Drug Administration are meeting Thursday to consider full approval for Pfizer’s Paxlovid.

The FDA gave the COVID-19 anti-viral emergency use authorization in 2021 for treating mild to moderate illness in high-risk adults.

Since then, more than 8 million people have received the drug.

Some users had reported a return of symptoms and a positive COVID-19 test after finishing the five-day course of Paxlovid.

However, clinical trial data has concluded that there is no clear association with a COVID-19 rebound.

Agency experts say Paxlovid is a safe and effective treatment.

The FDA is expected to complete its review for approval in May.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Leduc
Man charged in serial car thefts sought by Burlington Police
Trayvon Kisling
Police arrest suspect in Rutland homicide
A 6-year-old girl is recovering after being trapped by a falling tree in New Hampshire during a...
Child gets trapped under tree downed by winter storm
Burlington's mayor and school district officials Wednesday held a ceremonial ground breaking...
Groundbreaking and Goodbye: Demolition starts at Burlington High School
An Amish buggy without a driver to control the horses went about two miles before crashing into...
Driverless Amish buggy travels two miles before crashing

Latest News

Four bars of nearly pure gold were found inside a shipment declared as clothing, CBP said.
Gold bars worth more than $67K seized at the border
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine
FILE - A U.S. MQ-9 drone is on display during an air show at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan,...
US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone
Feedback on broadband is crucial in planning programs to build out broadband in Vermont.
Officials ask for public input on broadband spending