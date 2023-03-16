Rep. Becca Balint has busy visit to central Vermont

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Agriculture and housing were top of mind for Congresswoman Becca Balint on Wednesday. She spent time at several Vermont farms before hosting her first ever town hall in Barre.

Local food production and affordable housing stock dominated the central Vermont visit. When it comes to Vermont agriculture, she says the farm bill that’s on the table every five years is one of her main focuses right now.

”From our trees to your table, it’s a really short journey,” said Marilyn Lambert with Silloway Maple Farm in Randolph, one of the farms Balint stopped in at.

Balint said her goal on Wednesday find out the biggest challenges local food producers are facing. In Silloway’s case, it’s competing with out of state suppliers.

“Often times people, bulk sellers, and retailers, wholesalers actually combined Canadian syrup with maple syrup from Vermont and they don’t necessarily have to say that,” Lambert said after explaining that syrup from Canada is cheaper and less regulated than in Vermont.

Balint says she’s using what she’s learned to help her chime in on the 2023 Farm Bill. The federal Farm Bill goes up for discussion every five years. Her concern is its too focused on commodity farming.

“So many people used us during the pandemic for local food when the supply chain broke down around the world,” Balint says.

Balint says now that supply chains are back up, smaller farms are struggling. She says there is grant funding and programs able to help them, but they aren’t easily accessible.

“If we don’t structure the program so it works in a way family farms could fill out the paperwork, then it is of no use to them,” Balint continued.

She also wants to help Vermonters help local farms by making sure SNAP benefits remain in the farm bill.

“We have a lot of food insecurity right now in Vermont and making sure that that is protected in the farm bill is going to be a real strong focus of mine,” Balint added.

As for the folks at Silloway, they’ll keep producing quality and sustainable syrup as long as they can.

“You’re not getting your sugar cane super processed from Florida or across the ocean you’re getting your sweetener from native Vermont, you know, maple trees.”

Vermont Senator Peter Welch serves on the Senate Committee on Agriculture. Balint says, that’s a great resource for Vermont’s small farmers.

HOUSING CRISIS:

Rep. Balint also hosted her first town hall as a sworn-in congresswoman Wednesday. She tells Channel Three she chose housing because it’s at the center of almost all problems facing Vermont right now; whether it’s the workforce crisis or the mental health crisis.

Balint says the infrastructure bill has some federal dollars that will be making their way to the Green Mountain State, as well as rental assistance programs.

She also mentioned a need to look at housing from a different perspective to include more apartment units across the state or multi-generational housing. To do that she recommended municipalities consider zoning changes especially in downtown areas.

“We have got to come to terms with we can build affordable housing and we can protect land-- the Vermont conservation board has been doing that for years.” the Congresswoman said.

As for those who chimed in at Wednesday’s meeting, comments included concerns about landlord protections, the end of pandemic era programs, and housing for those with intellectual disabilities.

Balint says she’s concerned there are 2,800 open jobs in Vermont, with only about 1,400 available housing units.

She also talked about her role on the house oversight committee, collaboration with other legislators, and her thoughts on Biden’s budget.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.