Sen. Sanders to host 1st Annual Youth Chess Day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders wants to help young Vermonters put down their phones and pick up chess pieces.

Sanders says educators across the state are concerned about students’ attention spans and always being plugged into social media. In order to offer an alternative, Sanders on April 1 is hosting the First Annual Youth Chess Day.

The tournament -- and learn-to-play sessions -- will encourage young players of all experience levels to get behind the board and engage in critical thinking.

“Teachers around the country are finding if kids get involved in this, it impacts their ability to concentrate on their studies and other things. It’s a good discipline to have and I’d like to see the game grow in Vermont,” Sanders said.

The event day-long event at Vermont Technical College includes free lunch and is open to students in grades 1-12. Students are encouraged to sign up by Friday.

