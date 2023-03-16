Vt. business leaders rally for climate bills

Leaders of businesses including Seventh Generation, SunCommon, Ben & Jerry’s, and Main Street...
Leaders of businesses including Seventh Generation, SunCommon, Ben & Jerry’s, and Main Street Landing all voiced support for three major pieces of climate legislation.(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Mar. 16, 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of Vermont business leaders rallied at the Statehouse Thursday demanding lawmakers take further action to address climate change.

Officials from businesses including Seventh Generation, SunCommon, Ben & Jerry’s, and Main Street Landing all voiced support for three major pieces of climate legislation -- the Affordable Heat Act, the Renewable Energy Standard, and the Transportation Affordability Act. They say carbon emissions have stifled economic development in the region and continue to hold Vermont back and that now is the time to act.

“There is no more important voice to hear from than the business community -- which we really represent our employees. We also really help foster the economy and we know that the climate and the economy are inextricably linked,” said Alison Whritenour, the CEO of Seventh Generation.

The group spent the rest of the day meeting with lawmakers to lobby for the legislation.

