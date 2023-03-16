BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The work week will end with some wet weather on Friday as temperatures warm up into the low 40s. Cloudy skies will continue through the day with a mix of rain and mountain snow showers overspreading the region starting mid morning. Rain showers will be on and off throughout the day, and snow showers over the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire will change over to rain showers by the afternoon as temperatures warm up into the upper 30s. Precipitation will generally be light, with lingering rain showers persisting into the evening and overnight hours.

The weekend will start out with partly sunny skies on Saturday. Look for a few more clouds during the afternoon with the chance for a few mountain snow showers, but temperatures look to remain seasonable through the afternoon with highs in the low 40s. Sunday will be turning briefly colder for the second half of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s.

With the first day of Spring on Monday, the weather looks warmer and sunnier. Most of next week will see a quieter weather pattern with partly sunny skies through mid week. Temperatures will be close to normal with highs in the low to mid 40s.

