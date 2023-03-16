BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Our big Nor’easter snowstorm is out of here now. The weather will be much less dramatic in the near future.

Today will start with some sunshine, especially in our central & southern areas. Then it will cloud up in the afternoon with a chance for just a few snow showers as the first part of a sprawling frontal system moves in from the west.

The brunt of that system will come through on Friday with on-and-off rain showers for St. Patrick’s Day, but still cold enough in the higher elevations for there to be a few snow showers, mainly in the morning. There will be little, if any, snow accumulation.

The weekend is looking okay, but not perfect. Both Saturday & Sunday will be partly sunny, but there is a chance for just a few, widely scattered rain showers, or mountain snow showers on Saturday. Sunday will be much the same, except it will be about 10 degrees colder.

It will be a quick hit of that colder air, then it will warm back up again on Monday, just in time for the first day of spring. It will stay seasonably mild through mid-week with a good deal of sunshine.

Spring is near! It officially starts with the occurrence of the vernal equinox at 5:24 PM Monday. -Gary

