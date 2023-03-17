Catamounts fall to Marquette 78 to 61

UVM Catamounts getting ready for Friday's game.
UVM Catamounts getting ready for Friday's game.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCAX) - The UVM Catamounts are headed home after falling to Marquette 78 to 61 Friday afternoon in their NCAA opening-round game.

The Cats kept it close early and were down just 39 to 30 at the half. But the Golden Eagles then pulled away, using a 16-to-3 run midway through the period that put them in the driver’s seat.

Mat Veretto, Dylan Penn, and Robin Duncan all reached double-digits in the scoring column for UVM, but it just wasn’t enough to beat Marquette, who will be moving on to face Michigan State.

Next up, the UVM women play UConn Saturday in their first-round game.

