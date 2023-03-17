Catamounts fall to Marquette 78 to 61

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCAX) - The UVM Catamounts are headed home after falling to Marquette 78 to 61 Friday afternoon in their NCAA opening-round game.

The Cats kept it close early and were down just 39 to 30 at the half. But the Golden Eagles then pulled away, using a 16-to-3 run midway through the period that put them in the driver’s seat.

Mat Veretto, Dylan Penn, and Robin Duncan all reached double-digits in the scoring column for UVM, but it just wasn’t enough to beat Marquette, who will be moving on to face Michigan State.

Next up, the UVM women play UConn Saturday in their first-round game.

Related Stories:

Some Hoop Cats closer to home for March Madness

Channel 3 team fuels up for March Madness with Ohio hot dogs

Hoop Cat fans descend on Columbus for big game

Jack and Michael’s Bracket Breakdown

UVM men’s basketball to face Marquette in NCAA tournament

Hoopcats go dancing again!

Hoopcats punch ticket back to America East title game

UVM men’s basketball cruises in America East quarterfinals

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.