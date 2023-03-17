Channel 3 team fuels up for March Madness with Ohio hot dogs

Channel 3 is in Ohio covering the NCAA basketball tournament where UVM is playing Marquette in the first round Friday afternoon.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCAX) - The UVM Men’s Basketball Team takes on Marquette Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA tournament. But before the big game, the Channel 3 team fueled up on some local fare.

At Tasty Dawgs in Columbus, if you can dream up an ingredient, it’s probably on one of their hot dogs.

It’s a popular spot downtown, so popular in fact, the WCAX team coincidentally ran into UVM basketball staff.

After much deliberation, we decided on the two most popular dogs they offer.

Watch Our Melissa Cooney and Michael Dugan enjoy a taste of the Midwest.

