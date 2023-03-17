GMUSD adopts complaint process for mascot concerns

Green Mountain Union High School’s mascot name is the “Chieftain.” In October 2021, the Native American head image was removed from branding because both Abenaki and non-Abenaki community members alike agreed it was harmful to indigenous culture.
By Rachel Mann
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) -- On Thursday, the Green Mountain Unified School District held yet another conversation about their mascot. Right now, people are arguing the current ‘Chieftains’ name violates agency of education policy.

Nothing new was decided about the name. After a brief removal, the ‘Chieftains’ name remains in place. Because of its return, the NAACP and Gedakina filed complaints with the district under the state’s nondiscriminatory mascot policy.

Thursday, the school board did not hear from them, but instead approved a policy for handling these complaints. Complainants will have to request to be heard by the school board and once they are, the school board will deliberate and make a decision about whether they think the mascot violates agency of education rules.

If the complainants disagree with their decision, the appeal will then go through the agency of education. No date has been set for complaints from the NCAAP and Gedakina to be heard.

