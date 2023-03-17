New York holds flood safety week

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - All of the snow on the ground will eventually melt which could cause some waterways to spill over.

And flooding is a focus in New York for Flood Safety Awareness Week.

It’s an annual campaign in partnership with the National Weather Service to teach people how to handle emergencies.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the risk of flooding is up thanks to climate change and it can cause power outages, stop transportation, damage buildings, and create landslides.

She encouraged people to sign up for emergency alerts and find out if they live in a flood-prone area.

