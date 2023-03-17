New York holds flood safety week

File Photo
File Photo(WHSV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - All of the snow on the ground will eventually melt which could cause some waterways to spill over.

And flooding is a focus in New York for Flood Safety Awareness Week.

It’s an annual campaign in partnership with the National Weather Service to teach people how to handle emergencies.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the risk of flooding is up thanks to climate change and it can cause power outages, stop transportation, damage buildings, and create landslides.

She encouraged people to sign up for emergency alerts and find out if they live in a flood-prone area.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Former Vermont teacher charged with lewd behavior with student
Trayvon Kisling
Police arrest suspect in Rutland homicide
Southern Vermont continues to dig out two days after a nor'easter dumped upwards of two-feet of...
Southern Vermont continues to dig out from nor’easter
Jeffrey Leduc
Man charged in serial car thefts sought by Burlington Police
Winooski woman sentenced for trafficking meth, cocaine

Latest News

File Photo
VSP releases crash data from Nor’easter
File Photo
Welch joins call to re-strengthen Dodd-Frank Act
File Photo
NY police to increase patrols on St. Patrick’s day
File Photo
Some men’s Hoop Cats are closer to home for March Madness