Norwich man named CNN Hero

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Norwich’s Adam Pearce has been named a 2023 CNN Hero for his work raising awareness about traumatic brain injury.

After his brother, professional snowboarder Kevin Pearce, suffered a near-fatal traumatic brain injury while training for the 2010 Winter Olympics, Adam stepped away from his career to provide full-time care. Together, they both later founded the LoveYourBrain Foundation.

Dom Amato spoke with Pearce about the award and the work of the foundation raising awareness of traumatic brain injuries.

