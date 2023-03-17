Norwich man named CNN Hero

By Dom Amato
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Norwich’s Adam Pearce has been named a 2023 CNN Hero for his work raising awareness about traumatic brain injury.

After his brother, professional snowboarder Kevin Pearce, suffered a near-fatal traumatic brain injury while training for the 2010 Winter Olympics, Adam stepped away from his career to provide full-time care. Together, they both later founded the LoveYourBrain Foundation.

Dom Amato spoke with Pearce about the award and the work of the foundation raising awareness of traumatic brain injuries.

