NY police to increase patrols on St. Patrick’s day

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - This St. Patrick’s Day officers will be out making sure people aren’t drinking and driving during their celebrations.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul says law enforcement will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving.

The increase runs through Sunday. Drivers can expect sobriety checkpoints.

Hochul said police will also make sure people underage aren’t being given alcohol.

Last year on St. Paddy’s Day, troopers arrested 381 people for DWI, issued 754 tickets for distracted driving, and wrote more than 26,000 tickets in total.

