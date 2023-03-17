Pets with Potential: Meet Crow and Soda

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week we have two Pets with Potential -- a couple of rabbits named Crow and Soda.

The one-year-old male and female are a bonded pair, meaning they have to be adopted together. They are very playful and love grooming each other, hopping around their cages, and eating their meals together. They are used to being outdoor rabbits but could be integrated into indoor life.

Plus, rabbits at the Humane Society currently do not have adoption fees, so you could get two rabbits for the price of none!

