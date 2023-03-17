Pownal woman arrested for road rage incident

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Pownal woman faces charges after police say she had a fit of road rage while transporting three kids in the car.

It happened late Thursday night on Route 7 in Pownal. Vermont State Police say Tonya Florio, 42, rammed the car of a Pittsfield woman two times before ending up in a ditch. Police say she had three juveniles in the car during the incident.

Florio was arrested and charged with negligent operation and three counts of cruelty to a child.

