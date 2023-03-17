Pownal woman arrested for road rage incident

Tonya Florio
Tonya Florio(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Pownal woman faces charges after police say she had a fit of road rage while transporting three kids in the car.

It happened late Thursday night on Route 7 in Pownal. Vermont State Police say Tonya Florio, 42, rammed the car of a Pittsfield woman two times before ending up in a ditch. Police say she had three juveniles in the car during the incident.

Florio was arrested and charged with negligent operation and three counts of cruelty to a child.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Former Vermont teacher charged with lewd behavior with student
Trayvon Kisling
Police arrest suspect in Rutland homicide
Southern Vermont continues to dig out two days after a nor'easter dumped upwards of two-feet of...
Southern Vermont continues to dig out from nor’easter
Jeffrey Leduc
Man charged in serial car thefts sought by Burlington Police
Winooski woman sentenced for trafficking meth, cocaine

Latest News

File photo
Child care, paid family leave bills face fiscal cliff at Vt. Statehouse
The UVM Men’s Basketball Team takes on Marquette Friday afternoon in the first round of the...
Some Hoop Cats closer to home for March Madness
This St. Patrick’s Day officers will be out making sure people aren’t drinking and driving...
NY police to increase patrols on St. Patrick’s day
The UVM Men’s Basketball Team takes on Marquette Friday afternoon in the first round of the...
Channel 3 team fuels up for March Madness with Ohio hot dogs