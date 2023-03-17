Sanders pushes funding boost for rural health care

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is eyeing new federal funding for rural health care.

Sanders, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health Education Labor and Pensions, says he wants to pass legislation lowering the cost of prescription drugs and raising the minimum wage. Despite the slim Democratic majority in the Senate and a Republican majority in the House, Sanders hopes the proposal will gather bipartisan support.

“What every scientist tells us is that preventative care -- primary health care, getting to a doctor when you need to -- saves money. We have tens of millions of people in that position,” Sanders said.

Sanders’ committee is also looking into whether Starbucks interfered with employees’ union organizing rights. The company’s CEO Howard Schultz is expected to testify.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.